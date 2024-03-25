Wolves Foundation helps young people get active

Men’s first team defenders Hugo Bueno and Santiago Bueno – not related! – were joined by Wolves Women star Ellie Wilson, also a defender, at a session of the Yo! Active programme where they tried their hand at several different sports.

The Molineux trio visited the multi-sports session at WV Active at Aldersley as part of the initiative which is a partnership between Wolves Foundation and the City of Wolverhampton Council delivering free physical activities for the city’s young people.

Badminton, tennis and boccia were on the sporting agenda as the young participants were able to pit their wits against the Wolves first teamers who, in turn, were able to discover more about this exciting project which launched in January.