Manor house built as part of 18th century love story up for auction - at £1.75 million

The Grade II*-listed Longnor Hall lies on the Wheaton Aston Road in Longnor village, near Penkridge, and was built as the product of a love story back in the early 18th century.

A gentleman called Ralph Edge fell in love with and married the Honourable Jane Saunders and together they planned the hall in 1726: it is still standing nearly 300 years later.

James Mattin, managing director at Bond Wolfe, said the property sits on over 10 acres of land and would be entered into Bond Wolfe’s auction on May 16, if not sold before that date

An aerialview of Longnor Hall

He said the property includes a coach house, stables and various farm outbuildings, some with development potential and benefitting from previous planning permission.