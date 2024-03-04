Tractor themed mini bar leaves Bridgnorth antiques centre shaken but not stirred

The unique item is bound to be a talking point for anyone buying it for their home as it is actually the grill from the front of a Ferguson tractor.

The bar is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says it is the only one of its kind he has seen.

“Items like this made from farm machinery are very popular just now,” said John. “They are fun and quirky and certainly great talking points – and this little bar would fit easily into any home.”

The mini bar is for sale at £385 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.