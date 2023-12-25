Christmassy names as police pups are named by the public

The 10-week-old puppies were donated to the West Midlands force by Surrey Police and will be called Blitzen and Vixen.

The names were put out to the vote when they arrived on December 10 with a Christmas theme encouraged, and thousands of people took part

Both are the grandpups of police dog Justice, who retired in 2021, and will be trained for active service.

West Midlands Police also share a video of photos and clips of some of their other police dogs.