Pedestrian dies after being hit by car whilst crossing road

Emergency services were called to the junction of Rupert Street and Nechells Parkway in Birmingham at around 9.10am on Sunday.

It is believed that a 46-year-old man had been struck by a car as he crossed the road near to a pedestrian crossing.

He was treated at the scene, but nothing could be done to save him.

The driver, of the car, a man in his 40s, has been spoken to by police as part of their investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Forensic examiners will remain at the scene as officers from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) continue to examine it.

Witnesses have come forward but anyone else who saw the accident of has dash cam footage can contact the SCIU via 101, by live chat or by e-mailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 1033 of 19/11/23.