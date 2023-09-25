Dudley mum's support group celebrates expansion with community event

Suzanne Webb MP visits the Mom's Mindful Hub which is based at the Stourbirdge Children's Hub. They are a small community group that supports local mothers around Dudley

Mom's Mindful Hub, a community group for Dudley-based mothers, marked the expansion of their group's hub.

The group, which recently moved from their previous home at Huntingtree Health Hub in Halesowen, officially opened its office earlier this week at the Family Hub, on Forge Road, Stourbridge.

Suzanne Webb MP visits the Mom's Mindful Hub which is based at the Stourbirdge Children's Hub. They are a small community group that supports local mothers around Dudley

The event, which gave local mothers the chance to talk to well-being professionals, was also joined by Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who talked about the importance of support for mothers new and old.

Leonie McDonald, co-coordinator of the group, said: "It was nice, we were welcomed by the Stourbridge family hub that has recently reopened themselves, It's really nice to be a part of this hub now.

"We are excited to relaunch the wellbeing group today, it was wonderful to see so many familiar faces along with some lovely new faces as well.

"We would love to thank Suzanne Webb for joining us today to help raise awareness over what we offer so we can support more families."

Suzanne Webb MP visits the Mom's Mindful Hub which is based at the Stourbirdge Children's Hub. They are a small community group that supports local mothers around Dudley

The group, which is run by volunteers, offers groups such as nature play, walks in nature and art journalling, and also helps mothers get support for their mental and physical wellbeing.

Ms McDonald continued: "The main thing here is accessibility. We have home-educated families and families with special needs, we have a very diverse group here.

"Our main focus is general wellness, we are available for any mums who need us and there is no age limit for their children.

"We just want to thank Stourbridge Family Hub for their continued support and we are really looking forward to the future here."

Suzanne Webb MP visits the Mom's Mindful Hub which is based at the Stourbirdge Children's Hub. They are a small community group that supports local mothers around Dudley

The group, which has been operating for almost six years and has helped thousands of mothers and their children, offer advice, activities and a helpful community to those who need it.