Vintage cars ready to take on the Loton Park Hill Climb

A line up of VSCC cars at Loton Park. Picture: John Hallett

The Vintage Sports Car Club stages two days of heady nostalgic action at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10.

The VSCC was formed in 1934 to enable people to enjoy pre-war cars both competitively and socially and is one of the largest and best regarded motoring clubs in the world.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see a wide variety of extraordinary cars including those from the Edwardian era of 1908 to 1919, pre-1931 vintage cars, 1950s sports racing cars, Formula 500 cars and Grand Prix cars built before 1961.

Shannon Hunt, of the VSCC, said: “The Club always looks forward to its annual return to Loton Park, a beautiful location with a technical track which is eminently suitable to vintage and historic cars.

“The weekend plays host to two rounds of the VSCC Speed Championship and with only one round left after Loton Park we expect the competitive element to come to the fore, providing spectators with some fantastic viewing opportunities, as competitors push themselves and their cars for those crucial extra points and tenths of seconds through this beautiful parkland course.

“A number of competitors from Saturday will also be competing on Sunday attempting to improve on their performance, and Sunday will see the addition of more competitors entered into just the one round this weekend – which will certainly stir up the excitement and weekend standings.

“Loton Park is an exciting and challenging hill climb and this year sees the addition of two VSCC young members, Mary Baxter and Will Marsh, who will be taking to the track for the first time, along a multitude of seasoned drivers such as Ed Burgess in his Bugatti Type 51 who was just a second shy of ‘Fastest Time of the Day’ at both rounds in 2022, maybe this year could be his for the taking.”