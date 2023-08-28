Flight delays at Birmingham after national systems failure

The issues affecting the UK's airspace were first reported by Loganair shortly before midday on Bank Holiday Monday. The airline posted: "There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

Birmingham Airport tweeted ten minutes ago that customers due in or out of BHX are advised to monitor latest information from their airlines, live flight data on their website and on screens in terminals.

But traveller Damian Gear tweeted: "You can't get onto your website to check live updates. I'm on my way to the airport not knowing if my flight is delayed or not."

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said it has applied traffic flow restrictions on Monday to maintain safety following a technical issue.