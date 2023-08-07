BBC Midlands Today presenter Nick Owen reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Nick Owen. Photo: BBC

Nick revealed his recent cancer diagnosis on BBC Midlands Today on Monday and described the impact it has had on his personal life.

In the interview, Nick said: "“I went to a specialist, he wasn't too worried because my figures weren't that high.

“But he decided I ought to have a scan and then the scan said there was something dodgy going on.

“And then he sent me for a biopsy which he did.

“And the results of that were the killer, on April the 13th, a date which will forever be imprinted on my mind.

“He told us that it was extensive really and aggressive, and I had prostate cancer full-on, and something needed to be done pretty fast.

“And that was probably the worst day of my life, or certainly one of them.

“It was a very grim moment, driving home after that sort of news and ringing people, texting people, my phone went crazy for hours on end.

“And it was a very, very difficult time for me, and indeed for my wife Vicki who was by my side all the time through this, you know.

“It was grim.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Nick has been one of the faces of Midlands Today for more than 25 years. Our viewers and his colleagues have missed him dearly in recent weeks.