Officers win bravery award after efforts to save tragic Solihull youngsters

By Paul Jenkins

Fourteen officers who tried to save four boys from drowning at Babbs Mill Lake last year have been named overall winners of the Police Bravery Awards.

Brothers Finlay, eight, and Sam Butler, six, and their cousin Tom Stewart, 11, were three of the four boys to die in the Babbs Mill Lake tragedy in Kingshurst, Solihull
The officers who were recognised last night

The four youngsters died on the frozen Solihull lake despite the efforts of the officers who tried their utmost to save them at great enormous personal risk to themselves.

The whole team were recognised at the awards on Thursday night which were hosted by the Police Federation of England and Wales, and sponsored by Police Mutual.

The event honours police officers across England and Wales every year for their actions to keep the public safe as well as to tackle criminals.

An emotional video was played at the event of interviews with the officers.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: " “It is important to remember the families at this time, while absolutely endorsing and thanking the officers and staff for all of their efforts on the day of this tragedy.”

Superintendent Rich Harris, from Solihull Police said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

“The officers who received these awards thoroughly deserve to be recognised

“My own local officers were first to arrive on scene within minutes and tried so desperately to rescue the boys that afternoon with many wading into the sub-zero water up to their necks to form a human chain.

“I am incredibly proud that the bravery of all those involved in trying so desperately to save the lives of Fin, Tom, Jack and Sam, has been recognised."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

