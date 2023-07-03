Time capsule to be buried as part of centenary celebrations

Six volunteers have been celebrating 100 years of volunteering between them. Left to right: Jenny Williams, Geoff Williams, Ruth Lawrence, Chris Dawe, Doreen Dawe, David Harris (Chair of the Trust Board)

Kingswood Trust in Perton is marking 100 years of the centre by inviting the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Ian Dudson to bury a time capsule, with a clear display of instructions for it to be dug up in 50 years time.

Guests will gather outside on Friday, July 7 to witness the time capsule being buried in a significant location on the site of Kingswood Trust where a tree will also be planted.

To mark the occasion, the local community and school children have created poems with the help of Wolverhampton’s first Poet Laureate, Emma Pursehouse, with children from Bilston Primary School reciting one of the poems.

The capsule will contain the poems, a copy of the day’s newspaper, a letter from the headteacher and a tribute from the volunteers at Kingswood Trust.

David Harris, Chair of the Trust Board said: “It is a privilege for us to welcome our distinguished guests to help us celebrate the centenary of the Kingswood Trust, a place that has helped countless children and families from the local area since it opened in 1923.

"I am delighted that after a century the work of the Kingswood Trust continues to flourish and hopefully it will continue to do so for at least another hundred years.”

Kingswood Trust has a range of facilities including natural play spaces, the new Holyhead Woods, three ponds, a log garden, secret pathways, bird hide, meadow, orchard grass and wild areas.

It is home to many species of trees, shrubs, and plant life which provide shelter and food for a large population of woodland creatures.

It has fond memories for generation of children from schools across the region who have visited or stayed there, often for their first time away from home.

As part of its centenary, the venue will also be unveiling a new display of its history in a newly refurbished part of the centre.

Rachel Wells, Head Teacher Charity Manager said: “We are so proud to be celebrating one hundred of Kingswood Trust supporting children, families and the wider community helping them to connect with nature, health, wellbeing and education.

"This is just as important today as it was a hundred years ago."

Kingswood Trust has an archive of photographs, carefully curated by its volunteers of people who have enjoyed coming from decades gone by.

People are invited to contact Kingswood Trust if they recognise anyone so that it can find out a bit more about what life was like in past times.