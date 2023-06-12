Tributes to Express & Star print pioneer Stan, 96

Stan Martin

Stan Martin worked for the company for almost 40 years, and played a major role in the transformation from 'hot metal' to computerised publishing in the 1980s.

He died at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on May 6 following a fall at his home in Bloxwich.

Mr Martin joined the company in 1953 as a linotype operator in the days of 'hot metal' typesetting, when each page of the newspaper had to be cast in metal prior to printing.

In the early 1980s he played a crucial role in the switch to an all-electronic newsroom, several years before such technology was introduced in Fleet Street.

He retired, aged 65, in 1992, but remained in close contact with many of his colleagues.

Long-time friend Maureen Stobart described him as a 'lovely chap', who was greatly valued for his ability to adapt to new technology.

"He worked on the linotype machines when it was hot metal, but when it became computerised, the man they sent to learn up on it was Stan, he was a very clever chap," she said.

"He was somebody they could rely on to take it all in, and teach the other people how to do it."

She said that in his spare time, Mr Martin was a keen glider pilot.

Retired Express & Star director Richard Green said: "Stan was a much-loved family man, who was valued by everyone who worked in the composing room.

"He worked for the company for many years, and during that time Stan retrained many times. He was a lovely guy."

Mr Martin's wife, Olive, died about 10 years ago, and the couple never had children.

His niece Janice Heeley said her uncle remained fiercely independent right up until his death.

"He was a proper gentleman, we used to visit him regularly," she said.

"We used to take him to see his late wife's grave, where he would take flowers. We used to take him shopping, and he always insisted on coming round with us."