Car driver narrowly misses pedestrians before crashing in Wolverhampton city centre

The Smart ForFour was left stranded on a roadside cabinet after the drama unfolded on Monday afternoon.

A road sign in Market Street was knocked down before the car passed shop windows and smashed into the cabinet on the corner of Queen Street, outside Burger & Sauce, at around 3.15pm.

Witnesses reported seeing the owner - believed to be a delivery driver who had left his vehicle - tried to stop a man before the car was driven off and crashed.

Kerry Elmore, who works at Greggs in Market Street, said she saw a man jump into the empty car, reverse and then drive off at speed.

A sign was knocked down in the dramatic incident

She said: "We then heard a loud bang as the car crashed, it was socking to see as this is a very busy road and somebody walking there could quite easily ave been injured or worse or people in the shop if it had crashed as it was out of control.