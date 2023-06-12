Car driver narrowly misses pedestrians before crashing in Wolverhampton city centre

The Smart ForFour was left stranded on a roadside cabinet after the drama unfolded on Monday afternoon.
A road sign in Market Street was knocked down before the car passed shop windows and smashed into the cabinet on the corner of Queen Street, outside Burger & Sauce, at around 3.15pm.
Witnesses reported seeing the owner - believed to be a delivery driver who had left his vehicle - tried to stop a man before the car was driven off and crashed.
Kerry Elmore, who works at Greggs in Market Street, said she saw a man jump into the empty car, reverse and then drive off at speed.
She said: "We then heard a loud bang as the car crashed, it was socking to see as this is a very busy road and somebody walking there could quite easily ave been injured or worse or people in the shop if it had crashed as it was out of control.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.