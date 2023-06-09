West Midlands Ambulance workers in fresh strike action

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......16/11/2021 Ambulance's outside Sandwell Genreal hospital A&E..

The union has also announced strike action in the North West and Yorkshire during the rest of June.

Members in the West Midlands will be out on Monday followed by union members at the Christie Hospital in Manchester and the City Hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 14 to coincide with the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctor's strike.

The West Midlands' members will picket outside the ambulance station in Burton Road, Dudley from 6am-noon on Monday and again from 6pm-midnight. There will also be picket lines in Erdington and Coventry on the same day.

Unite’s members at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service will also take strike action on Friday June 23 and Monday June 26.

The union says it is escalating industrial action over pay and safe staffing levels in the NHS.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will continue to escalate its industrial action until the government returns to the negotiating table and makes NHS workers a fair pay offer.

“Our members are clear that a decade of real terms pay cuts and under investment is undermining the future of the NHS.