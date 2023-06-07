Woman taken to hospital with injuries after M6 crash

Two lanes were closed southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 6 near Perry Barr, after the crash.

The woman received treatment at the scene and was taken to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.19am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the M6, Perry Barr, between junctions 6 and 7. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.