Woman taken to hospital with injuries after M6 crash

By Paul Jenkins

A car driver was injured in a crash with a lorry on the M6 near Birmingham.

Two lanes were closed southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 6 near Perry Barr, after the crash.

The woman received treatment at the scene and was taken to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.19am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the M6, Perry Barr, between junctions 6 and 7. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of the car. She had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. She received treatment from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham for further assessment.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

