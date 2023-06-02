Delays after M6 crash closes two lanes with three miles of congestion

It happened between junction 14 at the Creswell Interchange and junction 13 for the Dunston Interchange at around midday.
2 Lanes are closed on the #M6 southbound between J14 and J13 #Stafford due to a collision— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 2, 2023
There is currently about 3 miles of congestion approaching the closure which is adding around half an hour to normal journey times pic.twitter.com/4i3h91AHlf
National Highways West Midlands tweeted to say there is currently arround three miles of congestion approaching the closure, adding 30 minutes to normal journey times.