Delays after M6 crash closes two lanes with three miles of congestion

By Paul Jenkins

Two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound close to Stafford after a crash.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-04/11/20.Pic showing busy M6 motorway near junction 10, the day before lockdown..
It happened between junction 14 at the Creswell Interchange and junction 13 for the Dunston Interchange at around midday.

National Highways West Midlands tweeted to say there is currently arround three miles of congestion approaching the closure, adding 30 minutes to normal journey times.

