Black Country Foodbank's new reminder service aims to meet rising demand for donations

Jen Coleman, CEO of Black Country Foodbank, which has launched its Never Forget! reminder service

Black Country Foodbank distributed more than 519,000 meals last year - a 31 per cent rise from 2021.

The charity expects to help even more people this year as the cost of living continues to leave many individuals and families facing insufficient income, benefits issues, unemployment and mounting debts.

In response, the organisation has introduced an email reminder service for donations of food and toiletries following conversations with supporters.

The team discovered that many people would like to contribute more but often forget amid the busyness of daily life.

This inspired its new Never Forget! service which enables people to complete a simple online form specifying which day they shop.

Participants will receive a reminder at 9am on the day of their choice, along with an updated list of urgently needed items.

Jen Coleman, CEO of Black Country Foodbank, said: “We’re shocked by the increased demand. Like many, we fight for a future without food banks, but the cost of living crisis has placed an even greater burden on our communities.

"Many people are feeling the pinch and are faced with very few options. But we hope that our Never Forget! service and the collaboration of our supporters, will ensure that no one goes without essential food and toiletry supplies. Everyone can take part in creating lasting change and build a stronger, more compassionate society."

To ensure those in urgent need receive the essential food and toiletry supplies, Black Country Foodbank collaborates with various partners, including charities and local councils, to distribute food vouchers.

Each parcel contains enough food for three days or 10 meals.

“A food bank parcel helps families in crisis, it’s a lifeline whilst they find longer term support through our partners," said Ms Coleman.

"Before seeing the numbers, we would have never believed there were so many people in this situation in our region."

The charity has also developed a searchable map that provides information on drop-off locations for food and toiletry donations.