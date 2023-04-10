Wednesbury primary school where 'pupils flourish' celebrates Good Ofsted rating

Principal Mitchell Hill and pupils at Tameside celebrate a good Ofsted report.

Tameside Primary Academy, in Wednesbury, has received high praise from the latest report by Ofsted, after an inspection on February 14 and 15.

The report commends school leaders for their "high expectations" and "ambitious curriculum" which fosters a "thirst for learning" among pupils.

It went on to say the academy had an "unwavering determination" to provide a high-quality education for all children, ensuring "that pupils develop the knowledge and skills to be confident in life beyond school",

This is the academy’s first Ofsted inspection since joining the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, following its previous inadequate judgement as Tameside Primary School.

Inspectors found only a few areas for improvement, but they noted "too many pupils are regularly absent from school for long periods" and that "leaders should continue to work closely with families to ensure that pupils attend school regularly".

Principal Mitchell Hill expressed his pride in the school’s achievements since it joined Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust in 2018, and said: “Getting an Ofsted rating of good with outstanding features means a huge amount to everyone at Tameside.

"It reflects the hard work that staff and pupils have put in over the last five years, and we couldn’t have done this without the support of our families.

“Our efforts don’t stop here though. We will continue to work hard to provide exceptional education for our children, providing them with the best possible opportunity to thrive and succeed in the future.”

Ofsted praised Tameside’s early years provision, calling it a "hive of activity" where teachers "carefully" consider the knowledge they want children to learn over time.

Activities had also been designed to help pupils deepen their knowledge and become "experts in their own learning".

Ofsted found children well behaved and possessing "excellent manners", with the academy praised for developing pupils who were "extremely tolerant and respectful towards others", displaying a strong focus on embracing diversity.

The report also noted the school’s "exceptional" pastoral support, with regular access to trusted adults, safeguarding champions and a qualified counsellor.

Inspectors commented on the school’s "effective" and "well-managed" arrangements for safeguarding, with staff able to effectively identify and report concerns, and offer a "wide range of appropriate strategies that support pupils".

Academy leaders were commended for their effective engagement with parents and carers, promoting ambition among both children and families and highlighting their exceptional knowledge of the local community.

Moreover, staff expressed feeling happy and supported by the academy, with leaders being recognised for their attentiveness towards staff workload and wellbeing.

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO at Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted with Tameside Primary Academy’s success, which is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

“This is a school that truly embodies excellence in education, offering a vibrant and nurturing learning environment that cultivates curiosity, creativity and empowers pupils to reach their potential.

"As part of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, we are committed to providing each child with an outstanding education and are proud to support Tameside Primary Academy in their pursuit of excellence.”

As part of its continued development, the academy is making plans to build brand new sports facilities, including a 4G pitch. This project will support the school’s 'Excite, Explore, Excel' curriculum and also hopes to provide a valuable legacy for the future of the Wednesbury community.

The new facilities will offer "unique and exciting learning experiences for pupils while enhancing curriculum delivery and collaborative opportunities with local sports teams and organisations, including high-level coaching".