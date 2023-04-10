Notification Settings

From the air: Drones open up a new perspective on a proud region

Drones have transformed the way we are able to bring you images.

Taking aerial images used to involve the difficulty and expense of hiring a helicopter, planning out a route and then finding a willing volunteer to hang out of an open door to take pictures.

Today our qualified photographers have a licence to fly drones with high definition cameras attached, offering pin-sharp images.

That means we can easily get a new perspective on a breaking news story or landmark of particular interest in our region.

Today we feature some of those images in our From the Air special.

They are a collection of images taken by our chief photographer Tim Thursfield and senior photographer Tim Sturgess.

Some reflect events from the recent past, others are of landmarks or places of interest taken as we move into spring. Take a look and see what you can recognise.

The River Severn at Bridgnorth
Aggborough Stadium, home of Kidderminster Harriers FC
Bishop's Castle
Dudley Metro track on Castle Hill
Chasewater, Brownhills
Bridgnorth Cliff Railway
Market Drayton town centre
The clean-up operation after a huge fire off Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton
Old Hill Fort, Oswestry. There are plans to build houses near the site.
The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands at Cannock
Mill Green Roundabout, Cannock..
Mill Green nature reserve, Cannock
AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head stadium
Sandwell Valley Park Farm
Telford College of Arts and Technology
New 200-house development of Hall Green Green Road, Stone Cross, West Bromwich
The M5 as it meets the M6 at Junction 8
The Royal Hospital housing development site in Wolverhampton
The HS2 project off Capper Lane, Lichfield
New housing development off Husum Way, Kidderminster
The i54 site on the outskirts of Wolverhampton
Ludlow Castle
Work taking place to improve Junction 10 of the M6 at Walsall
Keys Park, home of Hednesford Town FC, and the new housing estate around the ground
A steam train crosses the Victoria Bridge on the Severn Valley Railway
Looking down over the container yard at Pentalver Cannock Ltd
The site of the former Rugeley Power Station
The River Severn near Hampton Loade
Shrewsbury town centre
The German War Cemetery on Cannock Chase in the snow
Solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford
Stafford Soccer Centre
The Stiperstones in Shropshire
Tettenhall village, with Tettenhall pool area in the foreground
Lake Vyrnwy
Walsall Arboretum
Rushall Church
The big wheel at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock
Wolverhampton city centre
The former Darlaston football ground, which is to become an urban woodland
Woore Fruit Farm
