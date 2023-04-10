From the air: Drones open up a new perspective on a proud region

Taking aerial images used to involve the difficulty and expense of hiring a helicopter, planning out a route and then finding a willing volunteer to hang out of an open door to take pictures.
Today our qualified photographers have a licence to fly drones with high definition cameras attached, offering pin-sharp images.
That means we can easily get a new perspective on a breaking news story or landmark of particular interest in our region.
Today we feature some of those images in our From the Air special.
They are a collection of images taken by our chief photographer Tim Thursfield and senior photographer Tim Sturgess.
Some reflect events from the recent past, others are of landmarks or places of interest taken as we move into spring. Take a look and see what you can recognise.