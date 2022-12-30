Check out the most read Express & Star stories online in 2022

Top memories from 2022

See what stories you remember from the year that was.

1. Manilow magic as superstar visits local pub for meal

Superstar Barry Manilow with staff from The Swallows Nest in Romsley, where he popped in for cod and chips

American superstar Barry Manilow shocked staff at a country pub by turning up with his entourage.

The Could It Be Magic singer visited The Swallows Nest, Romsley, in June, after a sold out show in Birmingham, ordered cod and chips costing £13.95, and posed for pictures with staff.

2. House built without planning permission torn down

Work to demolish the eyesore building getting underway

The owner of a house in Walsall built without planning permission was forced to tear down the unauthorised home after a five-year nightmare for neighbours.

A council leader said the demolition of the house should act as a warning to people who "think they can build what they want".

3. Ready teddy aaaah - Star's baby son reunited with teddy bear

Gian Luca Greco, who was born premature, and was soothed by his teddy in hospital

Ex-EastEnders star Michael Greco's baby son was reunited with his much-loved teddy bear after it went missing while his dad helped turn on Wolverhampton's Christmas lights.

The Wolverhampton community came to the rescue for the actor, who is appearing in Wolverhampton Grand's panto, Aladdin, and tracked down the cuddly toy.

4. £39,000 'bargain' house - if you're prepared to put a lot of work in

The home needed a lot of work. Photo: Bond Wolfe

Our most read property story of the year wasn't about a millionaire's mansion but a doer-upper, three-bedroom semi on the market in Wolverhampton for £39,000. As the article pointed out, it was an amazingly low price but the property's new owners would need to put in a heck of a lot of work.

5. Molineux blaze lights up Wolverhampton skyline

Firefighters outside Molineux after a blaze in the Billy Wright stand. Inset photo: Kyle Hughes.

A hospitality suite at Molineux was left with major damage after a fire broke out at the stadium in the early hours of January 23.

Around 20 firefighters were sent to the Wolves ground when the blaze started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite in the Billy Wright Stand.

6. Blow as Black Country furniture factory folds

Some of the firm's lorries

There was sadness as it was announced that 150 people had lost their jobs after the sudden closure of a Black Country furniture factory.

The Sven Christiansen factory, at First Avenue, on the Pensnett Estate in Kingswinford, had been trading for 47 years, with the majority of its staff based in the Black Country.

7. Did the earth move for you?

Parts of the Midlands were all shook up

In February an earthquake struck parts of the Black Country, measuring a magnitude of 2.8 and lasting around 60 seconds.

Reports of a "thud" and "rumbling" noises came in from residents in Walsall, West Bromwich and Tipton as well as in the Birmingham. And it was even felt across Wolverhampton, with residents in Bilston reporting their house had shaken.

8. Cum on feel the reunion speculation

Noddy Holder and Dave Hill were spotted having lunch together. Photo: Suzan Holder.

Fans of Black Country rockers Slade got excited at the thought of a possible reunion when a photo emerged of Noddy Holder and Dave Hill having lunch together in February.

Noddy's wife, Suzan Holder, shared the picture on Twitter, leading to much speculation about a reunion of the band which formed in Wolverhampton back in 1966. Sadly it was not to be.

9. Below par business deals a blow to golf club

Staffordshire Golf Club at Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne

Golfers were hanging up their clubs - or at least looking to play elsewhere - after it was announced the Staffordshire Golf Club, off Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne, was closing.

The course had endured a difficult two years with Covid-19 restrictions causing revenues to drop with the on/off closures of the clubhouse and wedding venue.

10. End of the line for decades-old toy shop

Dave Carter and Martyn Perry behind the counter of the Arcade Toy Shop

A Black Country toy shop that had served generations of youngsters closed in March, after almost a century.

It's understood that The Arcade Toy Shop, in Dudley's Fountain Arcade, had been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

11. Double take as Rio Ferdinand calls in for chips

Rio Ferdinand was spotted at a Sedgley chippie

It wasn't just Barry Manilow making waves by calling in at a pub - footballing legend Rio Ferdinand was spotted at a Black Country chip shop in January.

The former Manchester United, Leeds and England defender was spotted at Tasty Plaice, on High Street, Sedgley - and people couldn't believe their eyes.

"I thought I was losing the plot but there he was," said Leanne Hickman.

12. Wolves approach Nuno about a Molineux return

Nuno Espirito Santo (AMA)

In October we reported that Wolves had opened talks with Nuno Espirito Santo's representatives over an incredible return to Molineux.

The 48-year-old, who had been sacked by Wolves just 17 months earlier, was said to be on the club's shortlist to succeed Bruno Lage.

An Express & Star poll at the time saw 85 per cent vote in favour of Nuno making a comeback. In the end Julen Lopetegui got the job.

13. Champagne celebrations as Walsall hotel named in UK top 25

Celebrations at Fairlawns Hotel and Spa

A family-run hotel in Walsall was celebrating when it became one of just six outside London to be included in a national TripAdvisor award.

Fairlawns Hotel and Spa made the top 25 hotels in the review site's TripAdvisor's 20th annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards.

14. Colour and noise for Commonwealth Games cycling time trial

England's Anna Henderson makes her way down Market Street in Wolverhampton

People were out in force when world class cyclists descended on the Black Country for the Commonwealth Games time trial.

Fans descended on Wolverhampton, Sedgley, Dudley Gornal and Himley to cheer the competitors on.

15. West Brom fans bid to stop quick sale of The Hawthorns

The Hawthorns

In July we reported that worried Baggies fans wanted The Hawthorns listed as a community asset of value to prevent the ground being sold through the back door.

Recent loans taken out by the owner against the club left fans determined to safeguard the 125-year-old stadium against any quick sale to a third party.

16. End of the road for former pub and ‘all you can eat’ Chinese restaurant

The former Buffet Island on Queslett Road in Great Barr. Photo: Ashley Preece.

It was announced in September that a much loved former pub and Chinese restaurant in Great Barr was to be torn down after falling into poor condition.

Walsall Council planners gave the green light for Buffet Island to be demolished and the area cordoned off. The ‘all you can eat’ Chinese restaurant had sat empty for more than two years.

17. Residents call for action as young yobs run riot

Houses in Dawson Street, Blakenall, which had become a dumping ground. Photo: Councillor Pete Smith.

Residents of a Walsall estate claimed yobs as young as 10 were running riot and terrorising the community by committing acts including tearing a live pigeon apart, racial abuse and assault.

Tormented residents and shopkeepers in Blakenall demanded action by the authorities.

18. Lottery celebrations turn flat for 'dumped' partner

Laura and Karl celebrate their win in March 2021. (Camelot/PA)

The partner of a Wolverhampton lottery winner complained he had been dumped and snubbed a year after she won £10,000 a month for 30 years.

Laura Hoyle won the prize in 2021 but after initially moving in with Kirk Stevens at his home in Hucknall, near Nottingham, he said: "She pulled the plug and took everything."

19. Queues as petrol station keeps its prices down

People buy fuel at reduced price, at TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

A petrol station in Wolverhampton made the headlines and gained plaudits for keeping prices as low as possible as the cost of motoring soared.

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, enjoyed months of drivers queuing to fill up at bargain prices.

"We are passing all the savings we are getting on to the customers," said operations manager Sanjeev Lal.

20. 'Aliens on the beach' a strange find for walker

Gooseneck barnacles on Criccieth beach. Photo: Dave McGirr/SnapHappyDave

A walker from Staffordshire was astonished to find 'alien-like' sea creatures on a Welsh beach.

Dave McGirr was out walking his dog, Meg, along Criccieth beach near Porthmadog when he made the unusual discovery.

They turned out to be gooseneck barnacles, which attach themselves to all sorts of objects in the sea, and can fetch around £80-£90 per kilo as a delicacy.

21. Billy Wright's daughter gets engaged to comedian Bobby Davro

Bobby Davro with Vicky Wright. Photo: Bobby Davro

The daughter of Wolves legend Billy Wright was left "overwhelmed" with messages of support after she got engaged to comedian Bobby Davro.

Vicky Wright – and her soon-to-be husband – shared the news on social media and revealed they had been inundated with around 3,000 or so messages.

22. Heard the one about the beaver that walked into a pub?

The beaver was found hiding under chairs in the smoking shelter of the Yew Tree. Photo: Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands

Customers in a Staffordshire pub were given a surprise after an unusual visitor walked in. The Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes became an unexpected nature reserve when a beaver wandered in.

A member of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands was called to the pub to come to the rescue.

23. Fashion fans celebrate arrival of top brands at designer outlet

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

Fashionistas were keen to read about the arrival of three top brands at Cannock's McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in January.

Skateboarder favourites Vans, American casual outfitters Carhartt WIP and sportswear brand Castore join more than 40 top labels with outlets at the £160 million village which opened in April 2021.

24. Ruptured water main causes sinkhole in city road

A worker at the scene after a sinkhole opened up in a Wolverhampton road

A road near Molineux in Wolverhampton was closed off due to a burst water main in September.

It led to the road surface caving in at Waterloo Road, between Asda and the junction with Oxley Street, with emergency crews called to the scene.

25. Adama Traore races young Wolves fans in a Sainsbury's car park

Adama Traore races two Wolves fans in Sainsbury's car park

Adama Traore made two young Wolves fans' year after accepting their challenge of a race in Wombourne Sainsbury's car park.