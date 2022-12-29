West Midlands civic leaders pledge to help those in need as they reflect on 2022

Councillor Ian Brookfield

Bosses from across the Black Country and Staffordshire and the political divide made the pledge as they reflected on the last 12 months and their hopes for 2023.

And they are hoping for a brighter year next year, one which has been dominated with soaring inflation, the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the conflict in Ukraine.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said: "The rising cost of living and the very sad passing of our Queen has meant that 2022 has been a challenging year for all of us.

"I’m very proud of how Walsall Council has responded, supporting those who have needed our help and working with communities and partners to build a happy, healthy Walsall.

"I will never forget the way the people of Walsall responded following the passing of our Queen, the queues to sign the books of condolence and hundreds coming out for the proclamation of the King.

"I also fondly remember Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Well over 200 events took place with many communities being supported by this council to host their own celebrations.

"I’m proud of the hard-won investment coming into the borough. Schemes worth more than £500 million have been secured for projects under construction or with funding guaranteed.

"This year we are providing more services than ever online, enabling residents to contact us when it’s convenient for them. We have launched Walsall Connected in 25 libraries and community venues across the borough so that people can access services close to home and where others can be helped to get online.

"Walsall’s Children’s Services has been judged as Good by Ofsted this year. The improvement in rating is hard-won. Our children and young people are a priority, they all deserve the best start in life, safe from harm.

"It’s been another a busy year and one when, even in these difficult financial times, we have managed within our means and delivered a balanced budget.

"I’m looking forward to our ambitious plans for the borough progressing in 2023 and looking further ahead I can’t wait to see the development of We Are Walsall 2040, our vision for a better future for our borough."

Councillor Ian Brookfield

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: "2022 has been a momentous year. We came out of the pandemic and for many people, life started to return back to normal. We had some real highlights in our city – we had the Commonwealth Games where tens of thousands of people came out to watch it on their streets and on TV and the British Art Show 9 which was really fantastic.

"Of course, we did have the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations where people came together, but of course that's now tinged a bit with sadness when she died later on. I think a success story for our city has been in our children – the amount of young people who've taken part in Yo Wolves! is huge and our children's social care services received another good rating.

"And we've officially handed over the keys to the The Halls Wolverhampton or the Civic Halls, as it will always be known locally, to AEG Presents and we've started to sell tickets for shows there.

"There's been some really stand-out achievements but it's been a really mixed year, because no sooner had we started to get back to normal we had the cost of living crisis so there was another emergency in the city. The council is trying to do its best to try to help – we've got a strategy drawn up and we've got warm spaces in approximately 40 places across the city and many other schemes just to help people as much as possible."

Councillor Brookfield added the continuing cost of living was one of the most "challenging" issues the city will face next year, but he pledged the council would do whatever it could "to rise and meet those challenges" to help those most in need.

He added: "We've come out of the pandemic where communities really shone in getting together, helping to feed people, and this year has been no different. We've had [the Express & Star], Wolves doing it and community food banks all offering to help people and the council has opened six community shops – the way people have come together has been a real highlight.

"None of us want to be doing this in today's world. Who would've thought we would have to concentrate on this, but the Wolves people will do it and help each other as much as they can and this is another demonstration of the beauty of the people of the city, of Wolves people – they will go the extra mile to help their neighbour and anyone else in need and long may that continue.

"We're putting council resources in many of those things and will continue to do that as long as people are suffering."

Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "A major highlight was the success of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games during the summer. Our amazing Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick – which will open later in 2023 – was seen around the world.

“We also held the largest Queen’s Baton Relay event in the country, involving hundreds of inspirational baton-bearers, and witnessed by thousands of residents. In September, following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth ll, thousands of residents signed our books of condolence in libraries and online.

“Currently, I know that we are all facing challenging times with the current cost of living crisis. This is why we’ve launched our Supporting Sandwell with the Cost of Living campaign. We aim to reach anyone who is struggling.

“Part of this is our Warm Spaces initiative – at all of our 19 libraries. These are free, safe and supportive space where residents can get a warm welcome and a hot drink from our friendly staff.

“Community centres, faith buildings, community groups and leisure centres are also part of our Warm Spaces network. A big thank you to them for their continuing support.

“I’ve received many positive and heartfelt comments from residents who are finding our Warm Spaces a lifeline, whether they can visit somewhere warm or appreciate having someone to talk to.

“Looking forward, our £1.8 billion regeneration ‘pipeline’ programme is focusing on 66 key projects over the next five years until 2027. This investment will see new jobs, new homes, improved transport links and digital connectivity.

"It will show Sandwell is a place for businesses to invest in and will create vital education, skills and employment opportunities for our residents and young people as they enter the workforce.

“As Sandwell Council leader, along with my cabinet colleagues and our hard-working council staff, we are dedicated to providing the best possible service to our residents. I’d like to wish everyone in Sandwell a peaceful and happy New Year.”

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "As we reach the end of another busy year, it’s important to reflect on our achievements and look forward to the year ahead.

“I’m sure many would agree that being part of the Commonwealth Games was the biggest highlight of the year. For me personally, it was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as leader of Dudley Council.

“We were lucky enough to not only champion local people as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay but also play host to the time trial, which brought international athletes through the borough and saw thousands of people line the streets to cheer them on.

“It’s not everyday images of Dudley borough are beamed around the world live on TV. This was a fantastic moment in our history.

“This year also saw us come together as a borough and a nation to sadly mourn and honour the life of Her Majesty the Queen. Hundreds of local people signed books of condolence to pay their respects to her Majesty’s lifelong service to this country and the Commonwealth.

“As a council we have continued to see our billion-pound regeneration plans progress, with the new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre opening at the start of the year and other projects progressing including the Midland Metro extension.

“We’ve also seen millions of pounds invested in key services including our roads, CCTV and housing.

“Towards the end of this year, we have seen proposed new government legislation announced, which lays out a strong brownfield first strategy to new homebuilding projects, which would give local authorities the power to set their own housing targets.

“This backs my decision to withdraw from the Black Country Plan in recent months and aligns with our priorities of listening to local people and protecting our green belt.

“Finally, I would like to send my best wishes to everyone for 2023 and confirm my commitment to delivering the best possible services for all borough residents in the coming year.”

Councillor Patrick Farrington

Councillor Patrick Farrington, leader of Stafford Borough Council, said: "New year, new challenges. And we are up to them! So what will 2023 bring?

"Well we remain ambitious and on track to deliver improvements to Stafford town centre, new leisure and cultural facilities in Stone and support for the most vulnerable members of our community.

"The first phase of work in transforming the Stafford high street gets underway with the renovation of the Market Square - a focal point for the area and an opportunity to bring more events into the heart of the county town.

"Then there is Westbridge Park in Stone. The work will start in the spring and be completed later this year - with £1.5m to make this a destination park the people of the town and surrounding areas can be proud of. And we are also backing the town’s new Crown Wharf Theatre with £500,000 going towards the project.

"I am proud we can still roll out this strong programme of investments in the current financial climate.

"And to safeguard key services for local residents and businesses we have agreed to share services with our neighbours at Cannock Chase District Council - a decision overwhelmingly agreed by both local authorities - with a potential saving of £1.2m to the council taxpayer. This move also places Stafford Borough and Cannock Chase in a stronger position when competing for funding, or influencing decision-making, from central government.

"We will continue to support our ‘Warm Spaces’ schemes where venues across the borough are providing a safe place for residents struggling to heat their homes because of energy prices and the rise in the cost of living.

"And we have also proposed a change to our Council Tax reduction scheme which would mean around 4,500 households having a 100 percent discount on their bill. So some of the hardest hit families will not be paying a penny in council tax from April 2023.

"So here’s my New Year’s resolutions - delivering exciting projects for our borough, bringing further investment to our local economy, protecting vital services while saving taxpayers’ money, and supporting our most vulnerable. Our council is determined this will be a good new year for our community. "

Councillor Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire Council, said: "Despite a number of challenges for our residents and the council, 2022 has been a hugely successful year for South Staffordshire Council.

“At the start of the year, we were named Council of the Year by national awards body iESE – who selected us for the accolade without us nominating ourselves. We also won gold awards from iESE for our Community Hub and our Localities+ work.

“The Codsall Community Hub was also officially opened in the summer on the same day as the district welcomed the Queen’s Baton Relay. This extra special day also saw us unveil a memorial sculpture to our late leader Councillor Brian Edwards MBE and host an awards ceremony for residents and businesses in his honour.

“The hub is now home to 29 different organisations, ranging from small scale businesses to a new library, a GP surgery, South Staffordshire Police and more.

“We launched a £3.4million refurbishment project for three of our leisure centres in the summer too, bringing a wide range of improvements for our local communities.

“Our work to mitigate climate change in the district saw us named a ‘net zero leader’ by Western Power Distribution in 2022, coinciding with our 12-month Climate Change Festival in which we supported a range of local causes with grants to run their own environmental projects.

“Looking ahead to 2023, we will be continuing to build on what is so good about South Staffordshire.

“We will be working with our communities and businesses, appreciating the difficult challenges and pressures they are facing with cost of living. As ever, providing the right services for our communities remains an absolute priority.

“We will also see continued investment into the area and employment opportunities created at i54 extension, ROF and Hilton all making South Staffordshire a great place to live, work and play ”

Councillor Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: "I hope people had an enjoyable Christmas and New Year and found time to spend with friends, family and loved ones.

"2022 has been an eventful year, with both joy and sadness and it’s hard to believe how fast it has gone. In June, the nation came together to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, with a host of events in honour of her remarkable 70 year reign.

"It was only four months later in September when she sadly passed away; a sadness overwhelmingly felt across the county and the country. As a young woman, she took on the unexpected mantle of becoming Queen and dedicated her life to serving the country, both here and across the Commonwealth. For this, we are truly grateful.

"During the summer, Birmingham hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They were a huge success and for a couple of days showcased some of the best of Staffordshire to a global audience. The stunning Cannock Chase Forest hosted mountain biking, while South Staffordshire welcomed part of the road cycling time trials. Both events were a huge success and showed what our great county has to offer.

"However, this year has been a struggle for many in Staffordshire, who feel the pressure from the increasing cost of living, rising energy costs and everyday essentials. Our ‘Here to Help’ campaign and dedicated webpages continue to signpost people to support on things like managing debt, paying bills, food and essentials, staying warm and helping others.

"At the same time, in our communities, many individuals, businesses and community groups have stepped in to help friends, neighbours and people in need, again giving time, money and emotional support. In challenging times, we see the best of Staffordshire people.

"Looking ahead to 2023, we have just published our draft budget and spending plan for the next financial year. They once again show that we are a well-run and financially stable council. So, while it is not without difficulty, we are able to manage the impact of inflation, continue to care for and support those who need our help, and invest in our priorities in the year ahead.

"This includes continued investment in our economy; in the infrastructure that our businesses need to compete and grow. One key area is in improving skills, making sure that we have skilled and ambitious employees to meet the changing needs of our employers. We will also invest in broadband, schools and a further £50m in our highways.

"With the UK economy now in recession, we must keep creating the conditions that make Staffordshire a great place to do business, to protect jobs today and create more, better opportunities for people in the future.

"I expect a challenging 12 months ahead in Staffordshire and across the UK. But I also look forward with optimism about the difference the county council can make when we work with our partners, and with our communities.

"Staffordshire is a great county, with ingenious people and an amazing story to tell. I hope in the year ahead that more people across Staffordshire do their bit by sharing that story and making a positive contribution to its next chapter.