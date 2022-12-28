On your marks! Time running out to get Commonwealth Games merchandise

The summer's Commonwealth Games

The online shop for the Games, which took place over 12 days in June and July across Birmingham and the West Midlands, will be closing for the last time at midnight on January 1.

It means that anyone looking to purchase the remaining merchandise, buy a piece of artwork or an item from the Games itself will only have a few days in order to do so.

All merchandise items have been reduced to £5 each, while the memorabilia collection is offering items such as a Queen's Baton Relay replica and a panoramic view of the Opening Ceremony for 30 per cent lower than previous prices.

A spokesman for Birmingham 2022 said: "At midnight on January 1 2023 this site, shop.birmingham-2022.shop will be closing.

"All orders made up until this point will be fulfilled and shipped as normal.

"From December 31 2022, you will have 14 days to contact our team regarding returns or any enquiries you may have.

"After January 14, no further returns can be made.