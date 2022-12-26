Work progressing on building of new crematorium

The ongoing construction of the new Mercia Forest Crematorium, Broad Lane, Bloxwich

An aerial photo of the site of the Mercia Forest Crematorium on land near Broad Lane in Essington shows the building in progress with construction teams from Westerleigh Group having completed the initial stage of building.

The crematorium will be situated in a site lying off Broad Lane in what Westerleigh Group has described as a "peaceful and tranquil setting", around four miles to the north of Walsall and seven miles east of Wolverhampton, in an area on the way towards Bloxwich.

The existing woodland is to be opened up to provide glade for the building and car park, with pockets created for memorial areas within the trees, the woodland being supplemented with shrub and native tree planting.

Once completed, it will be a single storey building and will house a 112-seat chapel, a waiting room, accessible public toilets, administrative offices and crematorium.

There will also be a covered floral tribute walkway included in the design to protect families from the weather conditions as they leave the chapel and congregate outside and provide a space for reflection after the service.

Westerleigh Group says the site would provide much-needed facilities and would not take away from the landscape around it.

A spokesman said: "This facility will provide a much-needed crematorium, not only will this facility fulfil the existing shortfall in provision, it will also cater for the increasing population over the coming years and relieve pressure on Streetly Crematorium and Bushbury Crematorium, offering a choice of crematorium for the area.

"The building is of high-quality design, which will offer the best service to the bereaved.