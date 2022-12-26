Plans for beaver enclosure at Trentham Estate get green light

Eurasian beavers will be moved in

The 725-acre estate at Trentham, 14 miles from Market Drayton, has undergone a major regeneration programme since 2003, which includes steps to re-introduce the important species.

Now that planning permission has been granted, staff at Trentham will be moving forward with their plans to house up to four Eurasian beavers from spring next year.

Alastair Budd, senior director of Trentham, said: “Christmas really has come early for all the team at Trentham as we embark on this brilliant new project.

"We are already packing the Beavers’ bags for their relocation to this wonderful county.

“We are incredibly thankful for the support of Stafford Borough Council, Staffordshire County Council and their whole team, especially the local councillors who have supported this major project for the region, which will ensure Staffordshire’s visitor economy continues to develop and thrive.

“Beavers are one of the most important species in our habitats and we want to help visitors to understand why this once extinct UK native should be back in the English countryside, helping to restore our ecosystems and mitigate the impact of climate change.

“This could be one of the largest beaver enclosures in England and an important place for the public to engage and learn more about the species and their vital role.”

Trentham’s plans for an enclosure around the perimeter of the lake and wider gardens have been approved to help keep the beavers safe and prevent them from escaping.

An enclosure is a necessary part of the reintroduction in order to contain the beaver population and satisfy the controls required to re-introduce the species.

The Eurasian beaver is a large herbivore mammal that is native to the UK and was once widespread, before they were hunted to extinction in the 16th century.

The loss of the species subsequently led to loss of the mosaic of lakes, meres, mires, tarns and boggy places.

In a bid to help re-introduce the species, Trentham is working alongside ecologist and author Derek Gow, who founded the Derek Gow Consultancy.

His team is formed of specialists in conservation, surveys, breeding and reintroduction. The project is also being supported by the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, The Beaver Trust and The Environment Agency.

Ecologist, Derek Gow, added: “The news that the final planning go ahead has been given for the release of beavers into the central lake system at Trentham is great news.

"The species, which was hunted to extinction by humans, as we now know is not a creature of wilderness and can live contentedly alongside people.