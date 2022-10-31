Covering our community - why journalism is important

Christine Endean and Gary Price from Wolverhampton food bank The Well - one of the good causes highlighted as part of the Feed a Family campaign

Every day our journalists are out and about across the county attending court hearings, council meetings and community events.

From to holding authorities to account to shining the light on unsung heroes, we're telling the stories that matter most to you, our readers.

As well as what's happening on our doorstep, we also cover the important national issues of the day to help you understand what Government decisions may mean for you, your community and our local businesses.

Every day thousands of you read our stories - both in print and through our various digital platforms.

Today marks the start of Journalism Matters Week, an annual campaign coordinated by the News Media Association to celebrate the vital contribution trusted journalism makes to our democratic society.

Reliable news has become even more important these days as misinformation has been able to spread more easily with the emergence of social media.

Our role as the eyes and ears of our readers is vital and day in, day out, our team is committed to bringing you news you can trust.

Through our website and social media channels, we bring you breaking news as it happens and keep you updated on the latest developments.

When Wolverhampton Council announce plans to demolish and replace almost 100 prefabs on the Lincoln Green estate in Bushbury, we spoke to residents providing them with a chance to air their thoughts and concerns about the proposals.

The Express & Star stepped in to help after a Walsall mother was left housebound after waiting a week for a holiday operator to return her buggies. Within 48 hours of a journalist contacting the company to find out what had happened, her belongings were returned.

When the streets of the Black Country welcomed the Commonwealth Games Time Trial cycling race, we had a reporter and photographer at Wolverhampton's West Park, where the riders started and finished their journeys, so you knew what was going on.

Enjoy Wolverhampton ambassadors as the time trial makes its way through the city

And we also featured the friendly volunteers that were on hand to welcome and guide visitors to the city.

When two Wolves fans were photographed celebrating a goal last season, little did they know their faces would end up on billboards across the Black Country.

Teg Singh and Sukh Boparai could be seen with their arms aloft and wearing their beloved gold shirts, surrounded by the Sky Sports slogan that says "it's only magical once".

We featured their pair's story and how the broadcasters had agreed to send a print and a signed Wolves shirt to both fans.

When the nation celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee back in June, we showcased all of the different ways people of all ages were coming together, such as street parties family fun days and even soap box racing, to mark this special and momentous occasion.

Residents gather for a street party in Parkhill Road, Smethwick

And when the sad news of Her Majesty's passing broke, we covered all of the touching tributes and provided a look back on all of the key moments from her amazing reign, as we knew how much she meant to our readers.

Since the cost of living started to rise, we've been on a mission to highlight the charities and organisations providing essential support to ensure those that need help know where to turn.

This summer we launched a new Feed a Family campaign to encourage donations to food bank and charities supporting those struggling to make ends meet across the region.

Editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: "Newspapers such as the Express & Star play a vital role in our communities, acting as the eyes and ears of our audience.

"Through our printed products, our digital editions and our websites we give a voice to our readers, champion their causes and hold those in power to account.

"In asking sometimes difficult questions of those in power, we can bring about positive changes, shining a light on decisions that might otherwise go unchallenged.

"We can also galvanise support for good causes. Since August, our Feed A Family campaign has urged readers to donate to local food banks to support those struggling to put food on the table as the cost-of-living crisis hits home.

"Our recently launched Love Your Local series turns the spotlight onto pubs at the heart of our communities, showcasing the vital role they play in our region, while our Ladder campaign promoting apprenticeships has created hundreds of opportunities for young people and businesses.

"Our journalists are highly skilled in delivering trusted news to you every day of the week, whether you choose to read us in print or on one of our digital platforms. At a time of great upheaval, you can rely on the Express & Star to bring you the very best news and sport, analysis, features and much more from around the region and further afield.

"Thank you for supporting us and if you have any feedback or information you would like to share with our team, please get in touch with me via email: martin.wright@mnamedia.co.uk."

Vote for the Express & Star

The Express & Star’s Feed a Family This Christmas campaign has been shortlisted for the annual Making a Difference award.

Readers can vote for their favourite local and national campaign during Journalism Matters week.

This year, the vote, which goes live today, runs for three days, with the winners announced on Friday.

The Feed a Family campaign has become an annual fixture for the Express & Star which teams up with food banks from across the region for a major push to stock up supplies ahead of Christmas.

It has achieved great success, with food banks involved saying they saw a big difference in donations in 2021, demonstrating the power and reach of local news brands.

The campaign also helped readers understand what was best to donate and provided regular updates and features for the campaign.

The features focused on those who had volunteered their time for food banks, as well as also who benefitted from the support.

For the first time, the campaign was launched in summer 2022 instead, as a way to address the cost-of-living crisis for readers and to support struggling families.

It has also highlighted the fantastic work of charities and organisations, as well as their dedicated teams who are providing help to those who need it.

News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said: “Campaigning by news media titles delivers real benefit for our society in all sorts of different areas. Part of the NMA’s Journalism Matters campaign, the Making a Difference showcase brings together these initiatives and tells the story of news media’s contribution to our democracy.”