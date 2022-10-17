Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Giant pumpkin gardener does it again as he produces 'biggest batch yet'

SandwellNewsPublished: Comments

Green-fingered Paul Singh has done it again – and is now basking in the fruits of his labours.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/10/22.Paul Singh from White Road, Smethwick, with his impressive crop of pumpkins...
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/10/22.Paul Singh from White Road, Smethwick, with his impressive crop of pumpkins...

The gardening hobbyist has celebrated another successful season of growing his extra large pumpkins.

Paul, 71, from Smethwick, is in his 20th year of growing the seasonal fruit and believes he has produced the biggest batch yet.

The amateur gardener has two allotments in Smethwick to which he puts his time into, utilising the space to grow seasonal and year round fruits and vegetables.

Mr Singh’s daughter, Shin Sanghera, said: “It started out as just a hobby, he spends most of his time now growing different types of vegetables.

“He’s been growing this type of pumpkin for years.

“He spends most of his time in the gardens. Pumpkins are the ones he is the most proud of because of the size of them.

“It’s a hobby he enjoys and he goes there virtually every day for at leave five to six hours at a time.”

Mr Singh, a retired foundry worker, donates the extra large winter squashes to friends and family members, making sure to leave a few aside for the Gurdwara Baba Sang Ji, where stews and soups are made for the community.

He says he has no plans to slow down on the gardening life and is now busy planning ahead for his 21st harvest next year.

Ms Sanghera added: “It’s a true passion for him. He’s been doing it for so many years now. We are all really proud of him.”

News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Editor's Picks
Trending Topics

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News