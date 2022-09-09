New industrial site planned at Staffordshire business park

An artist's impression of the planned industrial site at Burntwood Business Park

Developers have proposed a scheme for four industrial buildings at Burntwood Business Park off Lichfield Road.

Under the plans, which have been submitted by London & Cambridge Properties (LCP), the buildings will be split into 10 self-contained units.

They will take over a brownfield plot that has previously been used for vehicle storage.

The development – which covers 55,000sq ft – includes offices, a showroom, warehouses, a service yard and car parking for 82 vehicles.

Existing buildings at the site will be demolished, under the plans.

Access would be from Robins Road.

A statement accompanying the scheme says: “A key objective of the proposed development is to provide multi-let accommodation that offers accessible and flexible accommodation that will appeal to the targeted market sector, and that forms an integral part of the overall Burntwood Business Park.

“To accommodate this, we have proposed a portal frame shell with a basic office layout including a teapoint and WC facilities.

“In the larger units at Blocks C & D, these are split over two floors to provide additional.

“Within the overall site layout, warehouse frontages face each other creating a central service area to allow for loading and unloading directly into the units, and parking for staff and visitors. An additional parking area is provided adjacent to unit C1.”

A transport assessment of the plans says the development “would be served adequately in terms of parking and access, with no adverse impacts arising from the travel demand.”

The scheme will be considered by planners at Lichfield District Council.

Permission for a similar scheme was granted in 2016, although the work never took place.