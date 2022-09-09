Coronation baby from Staffordshire remembers the Queen fondly

Helen Pickford was born on the day the Queen was coronated

Helen Pickford was born on June 2, 1953 – the same day as Her Royal Majesty’s coronation – and Helen has still never met anyone else born on the same day.

In fact, until she was eight years old, Helen thought that the flags flying to mark the coronation had been put up especially to celebrate her birthday.

The day the Queen visited Helen's local town in 1973

Helen, who lives in Stone and has seen Her Royal Highness on several occasion. She said: “My father was a royalist through and through, he insisted my middle names should be Elizabeth, to honour the new Queen and Mary, for the late King’s mother. To this day I have never met anyone born on the same day.

“I was about eight years old before my mother admitted that the flag flying above the Town Hall in Newcastle-under-Lyme wasn’t just for my birthday as she’d always told me!

“Being born on the Queen’s coronation day itself is very special to me and is probably why I’ve been following Her Majesty’s reign so closely.”

Helen has a commemorative crown coin along with a coronation mug, given to all children born in the coronation year.

Helen with coronation memorabilia

The grandmother of 11 also avidly celebrated the Jubilees through the years. At the time of the Silver Jubilee, Helen had three toddlers and she took them to a Jubilee tea party in the local village hall.

And for the Diamond Jubilee ten years ago, she went to London with a friend to watch the Thames Pageant.

The following day they watched the carriage procession in the Mall and stayed for the evening concert and fireworks display.

However, one sighting of the Queen stands out more than most for Helen.

“I have seen the Queen in person at different events, but the most surreal was in the summer of 1973 when Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Newcastle as part of the Octocentenary Charter celebrations.

“My father, my sister and I joined the crowds in front of the Municipal Building to hear her make her speech. Dad had parked the car some distance from the town centre, so we had quite a walk back to it after her appearance on the balcony.

“As we waited to cross the A34 dual carriageway we noticed motorcycles approaching, travelling in formation.

Helen was born on the day of the Queen's coronation. Photo: PA Wire.

“Realising they were outriders we stood in silent amazement as the beautiful maroon Rolls Royce with its glass roof glided past no more than two metres away from us.

“We gazed at the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and they looked right back at us. Not another soul was in the vicinity. Why we didn’t wave I don’t know; I’m sure they would have waved back, but the fleeting encounter was over in the blink of an eye.”

In June, Helen, who has a fear of heights, raised almost £5,000 for Brain Tumour Research by taking on a skydive to remember her late-husband, John, on what would have been his 70th birthday – the same month the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

Helen added: “I’ve always tried to celebrate the Queen’s anniversaries by doing something memorable and this year with the skydive, it’s probably the craziest thing I’ve done so far.

“But I also did it in memory of my late husband John who died of a brain tumour and to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

“My husband John never met his eleven grandchildren. He died 21 years ago, just days after his 49th birthday of a brain tumour.

“His own father also died of a brain tumour 36 years previously, when John was just 12 years old.

“We were shocked to discover that the prognosis had barely changed in all that time. Historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.

“They kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.