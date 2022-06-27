Parents deliver top 20 rating for day nurseries

Sandhills Day Nurseries which has centres, in Maypole Street, Wombourne, and in Springhill Lane, Lower Penn, Wolverhampton, were again given a Top 20 Rated Nursery Group rating by customer review website Daynurseries.co.uk.

The awards were based on the review score as of the April 29 which is calculated using a combination of the number of reviews and the average of each of the ratings.

The Wolverhampton branch has a review score of 9.9 out of10 based on reviews in the last two years.

Sandhills was rewarded in the mid-sized nursery category.

Group chief executive Sarah Steel said: “These awards are all about parent recommendations so we are thrilled to be award winners.

"We really appreciate all of our families who take the time to let our teams know how satisfied they are. Congratulations to all of our hard-working teams who really do go above and beyond each day to ensure all children are safe, happy and learning; as well as ensuring that every family is fully supported.

"This award is a true recognition of all of your dedication so a very well done to everyone.”

Sandhills Day Nurseries is part of the Old Station Nursery Group which was established 20 years ago and now operates 63 sites.