Sham Lane, Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

An emergency call was received at 12.54pm on Tuesday to the scene at Sham Lane, in Bridgnorth.

Fire appliances including the incident support unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from fire stations at Bridgnorth and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance as was a vet.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews "have assisted vet with fallen horse. The horse has been successfully rescued".

It is not known how the horse came to be in a sticky predicament.