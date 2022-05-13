Sandwell Leisure Trust workers on strike

The employees were "fired and hired" and removed from the national pay grade for local government workers last year and have walked out on strike regularly ever since preventing Sandwell residents from using leisure facilities, including the Portway Centre in Oldbury.

The latest strike was on Wednesday when workers demanded a return to the National Joint Council pay grade.

Tony Barnsley, from Unison, told the Express and Star: "Congratulations to Unison members at Sandwell Leisure Trust, who after a 20-month long dispute over being fired and rehired to remove them from national NJC pay, have today been returned to national NJC pay.

"Thanks to all Unison members who kept up the resistance for so long, and those that joined the solid day of strike action on May 10."

He added: "Thanks also to all those in the wider Labour movement who gave solidarity through donations, leafletting councillors, or visiting picket lines. It all helped and was greatly appreciated.

"Thanks also to those Labour councillors that helped resolve the 20-month dispute."

Sandwell Council cabinet member for community safety and environment, Abbey Councillor Bob Piper, said: "I’m delighted the dispute has been resolved.

"It should never have got to that stage in the first place but the determination of the staff and their trade unions in refusing to accept the erosion of their pay and employment conditions is a credit to all of them."