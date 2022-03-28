One Direction star Liam Payne on his Oscars joy – and his shock at Will Smith punch

Liam Payne

The One Direction star, who grew up in Wolverhampton, said he knew Will Smith and his family as he used to live near him in Los Angles. He said he has also met Chris Rock and that he was a "really nice guy".

Liam shared his thoughts on the most-talked about incident at the Oscars after Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I'm going to be honest with you. Will Smith actually used to live behind my house. I have the pleasure of knowing his son and his daughter very well, and we did Men in Black three with him."

Despite knowing the award-winner personally, he did not condone the incident, adding: "I believe whatever he felt he did he had the right to do. I also think there were three losers in this fight. It is a very sad thing, but we are all human."

Liam spoke of his admiration for Smith and how touched he was by the actor's acceptance speech for his Best Actor award, given for his role in King Richard, which led to a standing ovation from the audience.

He said: "There was a very beautiful moment for me to see one of the best emoters we've ever seen speak from the heart. I would rather take the beauty from the situation than take the pain, but I had to leave my chair, to be honest with you. It cut me really deep. I don't get deep about these things, but I am a big movie fan, I'll be honest with you.

"Out of a horrible moment, there was a little bit of beauty in what came on. I am sure everyone is apologetic about what happened. It shouldn't have happened."

The 28-year-old singer, who attended St Peter's Collegiate School and Wolverhampton College, now spends most of his time in America.

His interview led to a debate among fans on social media about his accent. Liam was always known for this proud Black Country twang, but that has largely been replaced with American tones.

Speaking en route to the after-show Vanity Fair party, and wearing a black suit, he said he found it surreal to be at the Oscars surrounded by the world's biggest names in film.