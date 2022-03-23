Notification Settings

Get creative and give a container unit a makeover

By Eleanor Lawson

Artists across the Black Country are being asked to submit their designs to transform an old container unit into a piece of art.

Jay Guest, Lianne Fletcher and MD Gray Richmonds with the container
Stationery company Maped Helix is challenging Express & Star readers to turn the 40ft metal container at its head office in Kingswinford into an inspiring work of art.

The competition, which is being launched exclusively for our readers, is open to everyone, regardless of age or experience.

Not only will the winner see their design come to life on the container unit, but they will also win a bundle of Maped Helix stationery products.

Maped Helix marketing manager Lianne Fletcher said: “Although they can be eyesores, container units are also huge blank canvases which have inspired designers around the world to transform them into incredible pieces of art.

“We’re inviting Express & Star readers to submit their designs that will give life to the currently unattractive container unit and landscape around our offices.

"Creations could be inspired by Maped Helix’s passion for the environment and sustainability, or perhaps something iconic to the Black Country lending itself to the company’s heritage.

"There are no conditions, so please let your imagination run wild and make your artwork stand out from the crowd. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!”

To enter, send pictures to Maped Helix, Building 92, The Pensnett Estate, Kingswinford, West Midlands DY6 7FP or email them to competitions@mapedhelix.co.uk with your name, age, contact details and a brief description of your design.

The winner of the competition must be happy to be photographed with their design on the container unit and to appear in the Express & Star.

Eleanor Lawson

