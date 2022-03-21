Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Keep the memories, says Silver Jubilee baby

By James VukmirovicTiptonNewsPublished:

One of the Silver Jubilee babies is encouraging the families of those born on the day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to cherish the memory.

Victoria Brownhill with gifts she was given as she was born on the day of the Silver Jubilee
Victoria Brownhill with gifts she was given as she was born on the day of the Silver Jubilee

Victoria Brownhill was born in Wolverhampton on June 5, 1977, the day Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Silver Jubilee, the 25th years of her reign as Queen.

As the Queen prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of taking the throne, following the death of her father King George VI, Ms Brownhill said it was good to be able to celebrate such a unique milestone.

She has a selection of reminders of her birth day, from gifts to mark the event to a newspaper cutting about her birth.

She said: "I don't think anyone does this sort of celebration any more, celebrating when babies were born on certain dates.

"It's a bit odd, but I do like to be able to celebrate it as it's unique.

"I know my family kept all the memorabilia and clippings from the newspaper from when I was born and when I was growing up."

Ms Brownhill, who is assistant headteacher at Tipton Green Junior School, said she has number of items of memorabilia from the day she was born.

She said: "I have a Nottingham lace Christian gown, a teddy bear and fork and spoon from Beatties and a cup from Farley's.

"I would say to the families of those babies being born on June 5 this year to keep everything from the time, including all the cuttings and other bits, because it's all part of history, isn't it?

"We don't celebrate things as much as we used to and I think it's important as a country to do that."

Ms Brownhill said she would be celebrating her birthday with friends and family in Tipton and seeing if her street is having a street party to celebrate the Jubilee day.

News
Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News