Keep the memories, says Silver Jubilee baby

Victoria Brownhill with gifts she was given as she was born on the day of the Silver Jubilee

Victoria Brownhill was born in Wolverhampton on June 5, 1977, the day Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Silver Jubilee, the 25th years of her reign as Queen.

As the Queen prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of taking the throne, following the death of her father King George VI, Ms Brownhill said it was good to be able to celebrate such a unique milestone.

She has a selection of reminders of her birth day, from gifts to mark the event to a newspaper cutting about her birth.

She said: "I don't think anyone does this sort of celebration any more, celebrating when babies were born on certain dates.

"It's a bit odd, but I do like to be able to celebrate it as it's unique.

"I know my family kept all the memorabilia and clippings from the newspaper from when I was born and when I was growing up."

Ms Brownhill, who is assistant headteacher at Tipton Green Junior School, said she has number of items of memorabilia from the day she was born.

She said: "I have a Nottingham lace Christian gown, a teddy bear and fork and spoon from Beatties and a cup from Farley's.

"I would say to the families of those babies being born on June 5 this year to keep everything from the time, including all the cuttings and other bits, because it's all part of history, isn't it?

"We don't celebrate things as much as we used to and I think it's important as a country to do that."