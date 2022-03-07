Pie delivery service celebrates year of fresh deliveries

The Pies by Post service has help send thousands of pies across the country.

Mad O’Rourke’s Pie Factory in Tipton started the Pies by Post home delivery service in March last year after it was able to welcome diners to the pub and restaurant during lockdown.

Covering the whole of the mainland UK, Pies by Post let customers buy boxes of up to six of Mad O’Rourke’s freshly baked favourites including the 100 per cent Bullocks pie and the minted lamb filled Wham Bam Thank You Lamb. Customers could even pair their pies with two bottles of the restaurant's famous Lumphammer Gold beer to enjoy the full Black Country experience.

Having supplied nearly 10,000 pies to Mad O’Rourke’s fans nationwide since launching last year, customers from as far as Scotland have enjoyed the pies.

Owner Peter Towler said the launch of the service hadn't been without challenges, but had proved to be a popular and success idea.

He said: "One of the biggest challenges we faced establishing Pies by Post was perfecting the packaging and finding a method of delivery that wouldn’t compromise the quality of our pies.

"We wanted to make sure that customers could enjoy the same classic pies that we’re so well known for but in the comfort of their own home.

"It's a concept that we really believe in and as a small, family owned business it’s proven to be a fantastic way to get our name out there on a nationwide scale.