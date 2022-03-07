Half a million jobs could be created if West Midlands is at heart of manufacturing, think-tank says

Twenty-six leaders have come together to highlight how the region could look forward to a "golden decade".

The West Midlands Forum today released a report that calls on industry to make the region a "power-house" of a green industrial revolution, which would ensure its prosperity for years.

It says the region must lead development in battery technology and use its background in car production and manufacturing to lead the UK's push towards a green economy.

Experts give an upbeat view of the West Midlands' economy, which they say has withstood the pressure of Covid and is now ready to push on – creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

Margot James, former Stourbridge MP and Minister of State for Digital and Creative Industries, said the decade would mark an era of "renewal and hope".

Ms James, executive chair of the Warwick Manufacturing Group, said: "Will will use our outstanding expertise, innovation and talent, a powerful legacy of our proud industrial history, to be leaders in the coming global transformation in mobility, green energy and the digital economy.

"To do this, we must make the West Midlands the essential centre of the global manufacturing economy. Our cities and towns should be a welcoming home for world-leading advanced manufacturing and engineering firms.

"Our universities and research centres will drive forward advances in autonomous transport, carbon neutral mobility and the digital economy. The whole region will work together to create clusters of businesses to meet the needs of emerging high-growth markets.

"Succeeding here will create over half a million jobs and ensure the region's economy matches the national average within the next half decade. This will make the West Midlands one of the most prosperous regions in the nation by 2032."

The former MP called for a focus on public investment into research and development to "drive industrial innovation" in the region – whether creating a Gigafactory or developing video games, or healthcare systems, of the future.

The overall report – The Golden Decade: How the West Midlands Powers Forward in the Ten Years to Come – is dedicated to the memory of former Erdington MP and West Midlands Forum co-chair Jack Dromey, who died aged 73 in January.

Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said in the document the country "needs a plan" to make the transition to net-zero – and the region can play a huge part of that.

Mr McFadden, a co-chair of the forum, said the region has a "fantastic" record of innovation, a great network of universities, a young and diverse workforce and can "lead the charge" to make the most of the move.

The Labour front-bencher said: "My hopes for the next 10 years are that we make the most of this transition and of the strengths that our region can bring. In 2032, I hope to look back and see that the immense potential of the West Midlands has been utilised to build and create opportunities for people across the region.

"To do that will require us to create and maximise opportunities. That's why we have to commit to increasing our manufacturing resilience and build on our innovation strengths to create security in our supply chains, raise stands and create the jobs of the future in this country.

"In the post-pandemic economy, we must grasp the moment and help to shape a more secure and resilient future for Britain and the West Midlands."

And Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said the Commonwealth Games would bring billions of pounds into the city but "shiny new buildings alone will not be enough".

Other co-chairs of the think-tank includes Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil, Baron Peter Snape who is a former West Bromwich East MP, and Wolverhampton councillor Beverley Momenabadi.

Liam Byrne MP, who represents Birmingham Hodge Hill and was the Labour candidate for the West Midlands Mayor, said: "With the right decisions, the heart of Britain could be transformed over the decade that takes us from the City of Culture in 2021 and the Commonwealth Games in 2022, through to the first High Speed trains drawing into the region in the early 2030s.

"The West Midlands could be the power-house of a green industrial revolution which would provide secure highly paid jobs, quality homes, beautiful public spaces, and prosperity for generations to come. This will need innovation, investment, partnership, and good old fashioned community spirit.

"As the world recovers from the pandemic and shoots for the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, the West Midlands has an unparalleled opportunity to become the global leader it deserves to be. This could well be our golden decade."

The West Midlands Forum think-tank brings together leaders from politics, industry, business and unions, universities and other sectors to build up a "share understanding" of how best to unlock the potential of the region.