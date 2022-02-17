Bid to learn the story behind mystery gold pocket watch

Ray Billingsley wants to find out more about this pocket watch

A small, gold pocket watch dated 1908, supplied by a well-known local goldsmith and accompanied by plaque issued by a rifle club.

Ray, now 90, believes the watch may have been presented to his father who died more than 50 years ago – and he is hoping somebody may be able to shed some light on the story behind it.

Ray's brother Reg died four years ago at the age of 90. Ray is not certain how the watch came into his brother's possession, but believes it probably belonged to his father Joseph Billingsley who was badly wounded at Zillebeke during the Battles of Ypres in the First World War.

"He was in the Royal Field Artillery, he was sitting on his gun when the shrapnel came overhead and exploded," says Ray. "Everybody else on his gun was killed."

Some of the items Ray has inherited

Ray's parents Lily and Joseph Billingsley

The watch and chain, with two wind-up keys, features an inscription revealing that it was supplied by James Langman, who traded from The Gold House in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton.

It is accompanied by a plaque with two crossed rifles and a target on the front, and an inscription on the back saying "Wolverhampton Air Rifle Club, winners 1907-08".

Ray says he is keen to trace the story behind the watch, and is hoping somebody may have some information.

"My father was in the Army in the First World War, and his father George was also in the Army and served a long time in India in the 1800s, so perhaps they were members of the club prior to army service?"