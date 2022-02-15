Shropshire farmers not worried about rise in plant-based food

Tasting the McPlant at McDonalds

As climate change fears ramp up, consumers are being urged to reduce or eliminate meat from their diets, with veganism being presented as a way to help save the planet.

But while a plant-based food system could be a win for animals and the environment, what would the impact be on farmers and food producers as more people contemplate a switch from red meat?

"Veganism is just the latest fad as people contemplate alternative lifestyles and farmers will appreciate that," according to Midland livestock farmer Richard Yates, who has played down the impacts it will have on the agricultural industry.

"There is a misconception regarding the rise in veganism and as farmers we remain proud of the way food is produced.

“Farmers produce all of the ingredients of a healthy lifestyle and what people choose to eat is a personal choice – we aren’t here to dictate people’s diets.

“However, we do want to ensure that people are making informed decisions based on accurate information; when people buy British meat and dairy they are buying sustainable, local food, produced in areas often where it is difficult to grow other foods. The same cannot always be said for plant-based proteins."

Bridgnorth farmer Mr Yates, who is also NFU West Midlands livestock board chairman, believes livestock farming is "part of the solution rather than the problem" regarding climate change and environmental challenges.

“People should know that if they want to reduce their carbon footprint at the same time as continuing to enjoy meat and dairy products – they can.

“In the UK greenhouse gas emissions from beef production are half that of the global average.

“British farmers are already leading the way in climate-friendly food and we have an ambition to do even more, working towards net zero food production by 2040.

“So you can play your part simply by considering where your food has come from and opting for British – quality, nutritious and sustainably produced – meat and dairy,” he adds.

According to The Vegan Society, the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled between 2014 and 2019. In 2019 there were 600,000 vegans, or 1.21 per cent of the population; 276,000 in 2016; and 150,000 in 2014.

Despite the relatively low numbers, there has been a rise in plant-based meat substitutes and we've seen the likes of food giants McDonald's, Burger King and KFC all introduce meat-free products in the last few years. Pizza Hut has also joined forces with Beyond Meat to create a new range of vegan offerings.

With so much choice, veganism has become even more accessible and appealing, helping to increase the appetite for plant-based products even further.

And last month Veganuary – the 31-day plant-based pledge – once again made headlines as food manufacturers, supermarkets and restaurants catered to the movement.

Sales of Aldi’s plant-based products soared by 500 per cent year-on-year during this year's Veganuary campaign.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket expects the increase in demand for its plant-based products to continue this year, with Aldi having expanded its range for Veganuary by more than 50 per cent in response to demand.

This growing plant-based trend is not isolated to Veganuary, as Aldi also saw a more than 250 per cent increase in 2021 for sales of its vegan range compared with the year prior.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Veganuary is getting bigger and bigger each year as the UK’s appetite and interest in plant-based food grows.

“In response to that demand we’re continuing to expand our vegan offering, giving our shoppers plenty of choice and all at great value.

“But it’s also a trend that we’re witnessing year-round and, as more and more people adopt this diet, we expect these products to remain popular throughout the year.”

A study last year found the global production of food is responsible for a third of all planet-heating gases emitted by human activity, with the use of animals for meat causing twice the pollution of producing plant-based foods.

The entire system of food production, such as the use of farming machinery, spraying of fertiliser and transportation of products, causes 17.3 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, according to the research.

Edward Garratt, NFU Shropshire adviser, says: “Much of the noise in recent weeks about plant-based has actually come from big multinational brands, and while they are offering choice, they are simply looking to drive sales and make money.

“As for those who bemoan our heavily regulated, high welfare British meat and dairy sectors, it would be nice to see some of them championing seasonal, affordable, climate-friendly fruit, vegetables and combinable crops.

“After all, we grow it all very well, and in abundance, to seriously high standards alongside all that we rear in the livestock, dairy and poultry sectors.

“There is also no escaping the fact that around 65 per cent of UK farmland is best suited to growing grass, it is a huge carbon store and much of it is in areas where we can’t grow cereals or produce fruit and vegetables.

“We should be using that land to produce high quality beef and lamb – farming in this way, over generations, has shaped the landscape of which we are so fond.

“Climate, nutrition, welfare and the environment are, of course, all vitally important and are all are individually complex. While intrinsically linked we do often see them crudely lumped together.

“In the same way you can’t simply lump UK and Shropshire farming in with what is happening globally, there always needs to be perspective.

“You can’t compare beef feed lots on the Pampas in Argentina or in the Texan panhandle, in America, with traditional livestock farming and dairying in Shropshire for example, there’s no comparison.”

Farmer Malcolm Roberts, the NFU regional board chairman, says the Government now must enable farm businesses to become more productive, profitable and progressive so they can play their part in producing affordable and quality food while meeting climate change ambitions.

“As a country we’re a long way away from being self-sufficient in food and we simply can’t open our doors to the rest of the world without check or challenge, our high standards need safeguarding.

“Alongside all of this work many farmers are also making great strides to enhance biodiversity to benefit farm wildlife.

“There is no-one better placed than those who work the land to understand and manage it. Bees and other pollinators, for example, make a crucial contribution to food production and Shropshire farming is already delivering for pollinators on a greater scale than any other industry or initiative," he adds.

While concerns remain over the farming industry's impact on the environment, Lewis Davies, environmental and sustainability manager at agricultural supplies group Wynnstay, says the UK farming community is by no means resting on its laurels.

With more than 200 registered animal medicines advisors (RAMAs) employed by Wynnstay, we know farmers are focused on maintaining healthy herds and flocks. Healthy animals produce meat more efficiently, resulting in less carbon emissions per kilo of meat.

“Animal nutrition also plays a big role in producing sustainable meat. In the UK, 87 per cent of beef cattle are fed diets predominantly made-up of homegrown forage, and farmers are approaching our specialist teams as they look to optimise efficiencies from forage. Many are also considering environmental seed mixes, especially as the environmental land management (ELM) scheme is introduced, which can benefit soil health, carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

“For those using additional supplementary feed in cattle and sheep diets, all of our Wynnstay feed uses sustainable-certified soy and palm kernel. We also offer soy and palm kernel free options, and anticipate uptake of these to increase.

“By focusing on soil, nutrition and animal health the farming community can contribute to sequestering carbon while efficiently producing healthy meat for human consumption," he adds.

Despite a rise in consumers selecting plant-based protein options rather than meat for health, environmental, and flavour reasons, there remains a strong demand for red meat and it appears demand will be here to stay for the foreseeable future.

According to data released by Kantar, the British public spent £4.1 billion on beef, lamb and pork covering the 52 weeks to May 16 2021 – a rise of 12.6 per cent when compared to the previous year.