Community woodwork group left without a home in emotional plea for new premises

Members of the Senior Citizens Enterprise Woodwork Group have nowhere to work from after being moved out of their base of ten years

Senior Citizens Enterprise Woodwork Group consists of people from different sections of the community, with ages ranging from 65 to 96.

Members have contributed enormously to their communities, providing schools with bird boxes and residents with wheelchair access ramps.

Many of the members are widowers who in some instances find themselves in total isolation, with the group providing them with the opportunity to re-join society again.

The group is a lifeline for many of its members

Over the last decade the group had occupied one room in the old Adventure Playground Centre on Meadow Road, Dudley, but had to leave last year to make room for a new boxing club for children.

The group has now been without a building for nine months.

Dudley Council said it has tried to find the group a new home but is running out of options.

Mike Smith, 75, chairman of the Senior Citizens Enterprise Woodwork Group said: "We need to find a new building.

"The people who come to the club are either widowed or up to the age of 90.

"This might be the only time they get out of the house.

"They just want to come up, have a tea, socialise.

"It makes a hell of a lot of difference to how people feel.

"They do miss it, I keep being asked 'when is it coming back?'."

Daphne Derby is helping the group to spread the word in hopes of finding a new premises.

She said: "We were of the opinion the council would do something.

"It has been heartbreaking throughout the pandemic, you have lonely people without a purpose.

"They used to go to the workshop four times a week, for them it’s a lifeline lost.

"The council told me they would find a replacement nine months ago.

"We went for a meeting and they said there isn't anywhere available in the borough, but there's empty properties everywhere.

"These people have done great things for Dudley."

Work produced by members of the group has benefitted the local community, with many projects being done for free in the name of great causes.

The group provided every primary school in Dudley with bird tables and bug boxes free of charge.

They have also made wheelchair access ramps for Dudley residents and repaired furniture that holds memories for people who could not afford the work.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "We have worked hard to help find the group a new home, and offered to move all of their sizeable equipment for free if such a location could be found.

"We offered to put them in touch with every school in the borough which had woodworking equipment, held talks with Dudley College and had positive discussions with Provision House in Dudley town centre.

"We also advised on possible grant opportunities to help with any such relocation.

"Unfortunately the demands of the group are extensive and very specific.

"We have not been able find a compromise to suit all parties, and we are now running out of options.