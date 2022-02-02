'Get tested' plea before visiting relatives in care homes

Plea for testing ahead of care home visits

Residents can now have unlimited visits from family and friends after national restrictions were lifted, although individual homes can set their own visiting policies.

The Government had first announced the end to national restrictions on care home visits in November. However, when the Omicron variant of coronavirus hit it imposed a limit of three named visitors, plus an essential caregiver.

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adult services, said: "It is of course very good news that visiting restrictions are being lifted, as I know lots of people will be desperate to see their relatives again.

“Visiting is crucial for our care homes. It helps support the health, wellbeing and quality of life of residents, and enables family and friends to maintain relationships with their loved ones and contribute to their support and care.

"However, we must remember that Covid-19 still presents a very real danger, especially to people in care who are some of the most vulnerable members of society, and so we need visitors to make sure they take personal responsibility when they go into places like care homes.

"Case rates in the community remain high and so I am urging people to take a rapid Covid-19 test immediately before visiting a care home to reassure themselves that they don't have the virus, and to wear a face covering and follow the infection prevention guidance that is in place.