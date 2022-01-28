Plea to help nine-year-old Alfie get to Dance World Cup finals

Alfie Jennings, from Bloxwich, has been selected from over 3000 entries to represent Team England in the Dance World Cup finals this June in Space

The youngster has been selected to represent England in Spain in June but could be stopped from taking part because of a lack of funding.

Alfie has been selected from more than 3,000 hopefuls to represent team England in the competition, which is regarded by many as the Olympics of the dance world.

The talented pupil from Abbey Primary School in Bloxwich has been dancing since he was three-years-old after watching his sister, Lexie Jennings, now aged 12, take to the floor.

He now dances four times each week with Dance Xtreme in Willenhall and in September last year was accepted at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham.

Mother-of-four and part-time carer Donna Scale, aged 43, said: "I am so proud of my son, Alfie, and what he has achieved but without funding we cannot afford for him to take part.

"The cost of the trip for myself and Alfie would be about £3,500.

"My eldest son, Kyle Scale, aged 23, has set up a gofundme page to try to raise funds to allow me to take Alfie to the World Cup but so far we have only raised £200.

"Alfie has been chosen to dance three solos, a duet, a trio, a quartet and in two group dances.

"He has a real passion for dance and is very talented.

"However, I am a single mother, from a deprived area of Walsall, and try my best to ensure my children follow their passions and dreams.

"Without sponsorship and if we cannot raise the funds Alfie will be denied the opportunity to take part in the competition."

Alfie performed in pantomime last October with Aldridge Musical Society at The Prince of Wales Theatre and in May in Cinderella at The Crescent in Birmingham with The Midland Theatre Ballet.