New operator for Black Country bus service

A National Express West Midlands bus at Wolverhampton city centre..

The 81 bus service is currently run by National Express West Midlands.

But from Sunday, daytime journeys from Monday to Saturday will be run by Wolverhampton firm Banga Buses.

National Express West Midlands will continue to operate the route after 6pm from Monday to Saturday, plus all day on Sundays.

Customers who have a National Express-only ticket or pass will not be able to use it on Banga Buses.

They can call National Express on 0121 254 7272 to upgrade their ticket - this can be done over the phone.

In addition, from January 30 the route will be slightly different where it goes through Blakenhall.