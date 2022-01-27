Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New operator for Black Country bus service

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyNewsPublished:

A busy bus route that runs between Wolverhampton and Dudley will now be provided by two different providers and operating on a revised timetable.

A National Express West Midlands bus at Wolverhampton city centre..
A National Express West Midlands bus at Wolverhampton city centre..

The 81 bus service is currently run by National Express West Midlands.

But from Sunday, daytime journeys from Monday to Saturday will be run by Wolverhampton firm Banga Buses.

National Express West Midlands will continue to operate the route after 6pm from Monday to Saturday, plus all day on Sundays.

Customers who have a National Express-only ticket or pass will not be able to use it on Banga Buses.

They can call National Express on 0121 254 7272 to upgrade their ticket - this can be done over the phone.

In addition, from January 30 the route will be slightly different where it goes through Blakenhall.

Buses will now operate via Silver Birch Road and Pond Lane instead of Derry Street.

News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News