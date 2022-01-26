20 train drivers being recruited at Wolverhampton

It is part of a wider driver recruitment campaign that will see the company recruit 40 new drivers this year.

The first 10 posts will be based at its Oxley depot.

Avanti West Coast will be recruiting 10 more for there later this year with a similar number planned for Manchester and Liverpool.

The campaign aims to encourage more people, especially women, to consider the role as a realistic career.

Earlier this month, applications opened for the first 10 new posts.

As a part of the that recruitment process an online train driver question and answer session was held featuring newly qualified driver Hayley Richardson who talked about her experience.

More than 1,000 people signed up to hear the London-based recruit, who spent 10 years working for the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, qualifying as a detective constable, share details about her training and what it’s like to drive at train at 125mph.

“I absolutely love being a train driver,” said Hayley. “I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone, and I would encourage anyone, especially women who are looking for a career change or have their hearts set on becoming a driver to put in an application.”

Further posts are expected to be advertised in June at the Oxley depot and North West.

Successful applicants will need to be over 20 years and six months of age when applying, live within an hour of their designated depot and meet the required medical standards.

Avanti West Coast has also created a dedicated webpage offering advice to those actively thinking about train driving as a career with the option to sign up for job alerts – avantiwestcoast.co.uk/about-us/careers/train-driver-recruitment

Richard Morrow, head of drivers at Avanti West Coast, added: “Train driving is a wonderful career, one that carries a lot of responsibility and job satisfaction. Whilst the application process is competitive, if you think you have what it takes, then we’d love to hear from you.”

Avanti West Coast operates the intercity rail services on the West Coast Main Line and is a joint venture between FirstGroup and Trenitalia.