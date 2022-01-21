Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after 'medical incident' closes Bridgnorth car park

A Bridgnorth car park was closed as all three emergency services attended a medical incident.

Emergency services at Listley Street Car Park, Bridgnorth
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Listley Street Car Park, with West Mercia Police operations confirming an incident on social media at around 10.20am on Friday.

A man was later taken to hospital by land ambulance, with the air ambulance not needed. Police at the scene said no-one else was involved.

In their first tweet officers said: "Please be aware Listley Street car park in Bridgnorth will be closed for some time due to a police incident."

The force later clarified, saying officers were supporting West Midlands Ambulance Service medics "dealing with a medical incident". The car park was reopened shortly after 11am.

