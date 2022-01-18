Children plant hundreds of trees in Staffordshire for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Planting of the Mercian Labels Community Woodland in Burntwood. 100 pupils from Holly Grove Primary school helped to plant 420 trees kindly donated by the Woodland Trust as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative in honour of Her Majestyâs Platinum Jubilee. Pictured with the children is Hayley Cashmore(front) marketing manager for Mercian Labels, and local MP Michael Fabricant..

The planting of the Mercian Labels Community Woodland in Burntwood involved 100 pupils from Holly Grove Primary school and Year 10 and 11 students from Chase Terrace Academy.

More than 400 trees, donated by the Woodland Trust, were planted on land off Ironstone Road which has been made available by Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council.

The children were joined by Charles Chetwynd-Talbot, the Rt Hon Earl of Shrewsbury & Talbot and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, who officiated the event and planted a signature Holm Oak.

Dawn O’Hare, headteacher Holly Grove Primary School said: “Holly Grove Primary School is really pleased to be part of this project.

“We value the importance of outdoor learning and feel this area will be of great benefit to the local children and community”.

Julie Poppleton, director of careers education at Chase Terrace Academy, added: “Chase Terrace Academy is delighted to be a part of this exciting community project.

“They are proud to be making such a positive contribution to planting local trees in the local woodland areas which they and their families live in and will benefit our climate and environment.”

The Queen's Green Canopy initiative is encouraging people across the UK to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’.

Councillor Susan Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council said: "This is a great example of partnership working between a significant local business, local schools, community organisations, Lichfield District Council and the town council.

“We have been more than happy to make the links between the various partners and facilitate this exciting project which will enhance the local environment for many years to come and help address climate change issues in our town.

“For me, the project ticks all of the boxes and I’m delighted that it's now starting to happen".

Mercian Labels Ltd, which funded the project, is based at nearby Plant Lane Business Park.

Sales and marketing director Hugo Gell said: “Social responsibility, engaging with the local community and sustainability are becoming increasingly important in the world of business these days, and we are already working with customers who are looking for more sustainable products, whether it be the materials used to make them, or where they are sourced.

“We hope that our future talent will be increasingly found from within the local community, and from the young people, still in education, who planted trees on the day.

“Forward-thinking businesses also need to take some responsibility too for their local surroundings, and we hope that by planting this area of Community Woodland we will be providing a diverse and interesting area for education as well as recreation.

“It is an especially happy coincidence that this event coincides with the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in honour of her Platinum Jubilee.

“The team here at Mercian Labels have shown incredible passion for this project, of which we are very proud, supporting our commitment to our goals and values, as well as the wider community.