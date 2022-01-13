Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Passenger trapped for two hours after lorries collide on M6

By Nathan RoweNewsPublished:

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after two lorries collided on the M6.

Passenger trapped for two hours after lorries collide on M6

The lorries suffered serious damage as a result of the incident and one man, a passenger, was left trapped for more than two hours.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident between junctions two and three at Coventry at 2.03pm on Thursday.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire, two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the West Midlands Care Team were sent to the scene.

It took ambulance staff, working with the fire service, more than two hours to free the trapped passenger from the lorry.

He is believed to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while both drivers were unhurt.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered two lorries that had suffered significant damage in the collision.

"In one of the vehicles, which had suffered front end damage, a man, who was the passenger, was found to be trapped as a result of the damage caused.

"Ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to free the man, a process which took more than two hours.

"He was treated for serious, but not thought to be life-threatening injuries, before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.

"The two lorry drivers were uninjured in the incident and both managed to get themselves out of their vehicles. They were assessed and discharged at the scene."

News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News