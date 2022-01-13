Passenger trapped for two hours after lorries collide on M6

The lorries suffered serious damage as a result of the incident and one man, a passenger, was left trapped for more than two hours.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident between junctions two and three at Coventry at 2.03pm on Thursday.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire, two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the West Midlands Care Team were sent to the scene.

It took ambulance staff, working with the fire service, more than two hours to free the trapped passenger from the lorry.

He is believed to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while both drivers were unhurt.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered two lorries that had suffered significant damage in the collision.

"In one of the vehicles, which had suffered front end damage, a man, who was the passenger, was found to be trapped as a result of the damage caused.

"Ambulance staff worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to free the man, a process which took more than two hours.

"He was treated for serious, but not thought to be life-threatening injuries, before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.