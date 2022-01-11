Driver flown to hospital after A442 tanker crash

The collision, which involved a car and HGV tanker, happened on the A442 in Quatt just after 1pm.

West Midlands Ambulance said the driver of the car sustained "potentially serious" injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

"He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham via air ambulance for further treatment," a spokesperson said.

The driver of the lorry was unhurt.

Police officers were also at the scene along with firefighters who made the vehicles safe.

The road was shut for three hours before being partially reopened by 4.30pm.