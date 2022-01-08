FA Cup tie is just reward for Kidderminster

Assistant manager Jim O'Connor gets set for the match

The feeling of excitement is palpable for assistant manager Jim O’Connor as Kidderminster Harriers prepare to take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Aggborough today.

The National League North side are the lowest ranked team left in the competition and have battled through five rounds to get to this point .

O’Connor said: “I think everyone at the club is feeling excited about this game as we have had a tough couple of years here and this is a reward for a lot of hard work on and off the pitch.

“I’ve been here around three years, having been in a number of roles, and you’ll always notice the FA Cup memories from the past, so this is a club based on a good tradition in this competition and it’s nice to have the chance of a little bit of history of our own.”

Kidderminster Harriers have enjoyed success in the competition, making the fourth round in 2013, where they lost 1-0 to Sunderland, and a run to the fifth round in 1994, where West Ham won at Aggborough.

A sold-out crowd of around 5,000 will be present and O’Connor said it had been a real boost for the whole town.