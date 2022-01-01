Main Bridgnorth road closed after crash on New Year's Eve

The B4373 in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google.

Emergency services attended the incident at around 7pm in Bridgnorth on New Year's Eve.

West Mercia Police attended the scene and closed the B4373 leading onto the High Street and Innage Lane in the town.

The main road is in the North Gate area of Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Bridgnorth to the scene at around 7pm, and police said the road would be closed for some time.

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "The B4373 leading on to the High Street and Innage Lane in north gate area of Bridgnorth are currently closed following an RTC.