New drone owners warned to check licenses before taking to the skies

West Midlands Police drone pilots warned new owners to check the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website before flying their drones.

They said on Twitter: "The weather hasn't been great the last few days, but it's starting to brighten up. Are you thinking of taking out any shiny new drones?

"Please visit the CAA website to learn how to be a responsible drone owner and operator. Be safe and enjoy."

A series of accidents and near-misses in the years after drones became affordable led the CAA to tighten rules around ownership.

The CAA website warned: "You must register before flying most drones or model aircraft outdoors in the UK.

"There are two requirements and you may need to meet both: if you’ll fly, you must pass a theory test to get a flyer ID and you’re responsible for a drone or model aircraft, you must register for an operator ID."

"It is against the law to fly a drone or model aircraft without having the required IDs. You can also be fined for breaking the law when flying. In the most serious cases, you could be sent to prison."